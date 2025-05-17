Published: May 17, 2025, 17:07 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 17:07 IST

Story highlights Here are the top 10 stories from across the world.

India has issued a new trade directive sharply limiting the entry of Bangladeshi ready-made garments (RMG), a critical export for Bangladesh, to only two Indian seaports: Kolkata and Nhava Sheva in Mumbai. The move closes all land ports previously used for these imports, which are worth over $700 million annually, signalling a significant shift in trade policy.

In other news, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (May 17) said that he would be dialing Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, stressing that the agenda of the conversation will be "STOPPING THE BLOODBATH".

A travel blogger from Hisar, Haryana, has been arrested for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence operatives. The case has brought to light her links with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, a Pakistani official working at the High Commission in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday (May 17) hit back at Turkey for supporting Pakistan amid India-Pak tensions, stressing that there are more Muslims in India than in Pakistan.

US President Donald Trump took to social media, calling the autopen part of a “real crime” linked to the 2020 presidential election. In an early morning rant, he claimed that the device, used to replicate signatures, was abused during Joe Biden’s time in office.

US Embassy in India has issued a public advisory, warning Indians over their overstay in America. As US President Donald Trump has begun a massive crackdown on illegal immigrants, thehas issued a public advisory, warning Indians over their overstay in America.

US President Donald Trump once used the "N-word", while discussing the India-Pakistan conflict, calling it a "very nasty word", during his interview with Fox News interviewer Bret Baier.

US President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday (May 17) for an early morning rant after returning from a four-day tour of the Persian Gulf, where he visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, who was once better remembered for his aggressive medium paced bowling than for aggressive oratory, remembers beating future India paceman Venkatesh Prasad in an inter-university final game during the early 90s.

It has been nearly 3 decades since Tom Cruise suspended himself from the ceiling inside a CIA vault and stole classified data of the US government from a computer. That set the stage for death-defying stunts in subsequent films in the franchise. As Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, and hangs from a plane, fighting his opponent and nemesis Gabriel while defying gravity, one wonders if the tried and tested template of the MI series is finally wearing off.