Published: May 17, 2025, 16:25 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 16:25 IST

Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday (May 17) hit back at Turkey for supporting Pakistan amid India-Pak tensions, stressing that there are more Muslims in India than in Pakistan.

He further urged Turkey to rethink its stance on backing Pakistan and to recognise the deep-rooted historical relations with India before making such decisions.

“Turkey must reconsider its stance of supporting Pakistan, and we must also remind Turkey that there is a bank called Isbank, where earlier depositors included people from India, such as from Hyderabad State and Rampur State," he told ANI.

Owaisi reminded Turkey that until 1990, the Turkish language was taught in the Ladakh area, reminding it of historic connections with India.

While stressing that India has more Muslims than Pakistan, Owaisi said that northern Turkish pilgrims once travelled through Ladakh to reach Mumbai for Hajj.

He further said that there are 220 million Muslims living in India, adding that the "whole bogey of Pakistan being a Muslim country is misleading."

"Until 1920, people from northern Turkey used to come to Ladakh and then travel to Mumbai to perform Hajj. We must continuously remind Turkey that there are 220 million honourable Muslims living in India. There are more Muslims in India than in Pakistan, and Pakistan has nothing to do with Islam at all,” Owaisi said.

All this started after India’s Operation Sindoor as Turkey showed solidarity with Pakistan.

Turkiye’s foreign affairs ministry condemned India’s “unprovoked aggression violating Pakistan’s sovereignty and killing innocent civilians”.

It said Operation Sindoor raised the “risk of an all-out war.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country will always side with the “brotherly people of Pakistan in good and bad times”.