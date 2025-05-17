'More Muslims in India than Pakistan': Owaisi slams Turkey for backing Pak, says '220 million Muslims living here'
Story highlights
He urged Turkey to rethink its stance on backing Pakistan and to recognise the deep-rooted historical relations with India before making such decisions. India News world
Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday (May 17) hit back at Turkey for supporting Pakistan amid India-Pak tensions, stressing that there are more Muslims in India than in Pakistan.
He further urged Turkey to rethink its stance on backing Pakistan and to recognise the deep-rooted historical relations with India before making such decisions.
“Turkey must reconsider its stance of supporting Pakistan, and we must also remind Turkey that there is a bank called Isbank, where earlier depositors included people from India, such as from Hyderabad State and Rampur State," he told ANI.
"Until 1920, people from northern Turkey used to come to Ladakh and then travel to Mumbai to perform Hajj. We must continuously remind Turkey that there are 220 million honourable Muslims living in India. There are more Muslims in India than in Pakistan, and Pakistan has nothing to do with Islam at all,” Owaisi said.
All this started after India’s Operation Sindoor as Turkey showed solidarity with Pakistan.
It said Operation Sindoor raised the “risk of an all-out war.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country will always side with the “brotherly people of Pakistan in good and bad times”.
Later, the calls for a boycott grew stronger when India's Wing Commander Vyomika Singh revealed that the 300-400 drones sent by Pakistan across India’s bordering states were Turkish-made Songar drones.