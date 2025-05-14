Boycott Turkey | JNU suspends MoU with Inonu University amid Ankara's support for Pakistan, cites 'national security'
Published: May 14, 2025, 14:05 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 14:05 IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on May 14 (Wednesday) cancelled an agreement with Turkey's Inonu University citing "national security" amid a nationwide call for boycotting Turkey over their support to Pakistan amid tensions with India. It has said in a statement that "JNU stands with the Nation."
This comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his country's support to Pakistan and even called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif his "precious brother".
Earlier, #BoycottTurkeyAzerbaijan started trending on Indian X, over these countries' support to Pakistan after Operation Sindoor. Turkey and Azerbaijan on Wednesday (May 7) issued statements of support for Pakistan after India carried out Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, hitting terror targets.
The anti-Turkey sentiments grew stronger after Wing Commander Vyomika Singh in a press briefing revealed that drones used to target Indian civilians and military bases by Pakistan had been provided by Turkey. "Preliminary reports indicate that the drones are Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models," she said.
Additionally, Indian travel brand Go Homestays has announced the end of its partnership with Turkish Airlines, citing the airline’s association with Pakistan which has taken a “hostile” position towards India. Goa Villas, a villa rentals aggregator, also declared that it will not offer accommodation to Turkish citizens. Ixigo, a travel and booking platform also declared that it suspended all flights and hotel bookings for Turkey, Azerbaijan and China.