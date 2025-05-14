Published: May 14, 2025, 14:05 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 14:05 IST

Story highlights India News | JNU cancelled an agreement with Turkey's Inonu University citing "national security" amid a nationwide call for boycotting Turkey over their support to Pakistan. World, Pakistan

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on May 14 (Wednesday) cancelled an agreement with Turkey's Inonu University citing "national security" amid a nationwide call for boycotting Turkey over their support to Pakistan amid tensions with India. It has said in a statement that "JNU stands with the Nation."

This comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his country's support to Pakistan and even called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif his "precious brother".



JNU stands with the Nation. @rashtrapatibhvn @VPIndia @narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @EduMinOfIndia Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Türkiye stands suspended until further notice.JNU stands with the Nation. #NationFirst

#BoycottTurkeyAzerbaijan started trending on Indian X, over these countries' support to Pakistan after Operation Sindoor. Turkey and Azerbaijan on Wednesday (May 7) issued statements of support for Pakistan after India carried out Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, hitting terror targets. Earlier,

The anti-Turkey sentiments grew stronger after Wing Commander Vyomika Singh in a press briefing revealed that drones used to target Indian civilians and military bases by Pakistan had been provided by Turkey. "Preliminary reports indicate that the drones are Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models," she said.