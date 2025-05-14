Published: May 14, 2025, 07:22 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 07:22 IST

Story highlights India has blocked the X handles of three state-run accounts - China's Global Times and Xinhua News, and Turkish public broadcaster TRT World for spreading misinformation about India-Pak tensions.

India has blocked the X handles of three state-run accounts for spreading misinformation in wake of the India-Pakistan tensions. The first account to be withheld was of the Chinese propaganda media outlet Global Times. India has also blocked X handles of Turkish public broadcaster TRT World and China's Xinhua News.

A day back, the Indian Embassy in China had warned Global Times about the content being posted, asking it to verify everything. India also accused Xinhua News of promoting false narratives pushed by Pakistan.

“Dear Global Times News, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation,” the embassy said in a post on X.

“When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics,” the embassy added.

The embassy added in another post, "Several pro-Pakistan handles are spreading baseless claims in the context of #OperationSindoor, attempting to mislead the public. When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics."



Earlier, India had asked X to block 8,000 X accounts as part of its campaign against misinformation and disinformation amid tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack.

Social media accounts originating from Pakistan have been making several claims, which India has been regularly quashing. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) is running a fact-check page on X where it provides proof to thwart wrong claims being made by these X accounts.

Old images of crashed aircraft, footage from video games, clips from incidents not related to the war are being widely circulated on social media to push a pro-Pakistan agenda. However, Pakistan's unacceptable actions have been called out by several officials.