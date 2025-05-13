Published: May 13, 2025, 18:27 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 18:27 IST

India on Tuesday (May 13) declared a Pakistani diplomat posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country within 24 hours.

The decision comes in the wake of heightened tensions following the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and India’s military response across the border.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d’ Affaires , Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today.”

Hours later, In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan expelled an Indian High Commission staffer in Islamabad on expected lines.

"The Government of Pakistan has declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities incompatible with his privileged status. The concerned official has been directed to leave Pakistan within 24 hours," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said.

The expulsion comes just days after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on May 10, following India's large-scale cross-border operation, named Operation Sindoor. The operation targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir ( PoK ) , and was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 civilians were killed in the Baisaran Valley.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India summoned Pakistan’s senior diplomat, Saad Ahmad Warraich, and handed over a formal note on 22 April, declaring Pakistan’s military diplomats persona non grata. This latest move appears to be a continuation of that diplomatic response.