In Pics: Pakistan nationals depart India after MEA’s ‘Leave India’ notice

Hundreds of Pakistani nationals, including diplomats, have been leaving India through the Attari-Wagah border after the Indian government issued a ‘Leave India’ notice.
This directive follows the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, in which 26 people were killed by Pakistan-linked militants. The exit deadline for Pakistani nationals holding short-term visas ended on April 26, with some allowed until April 29, depending on their visa category.
In the four days leading to the deadline, more than 537 Pakistani nationals, including nine diplomats, left India. On April 27 alone, 237 individuals crossed the border, followed by 81 on Saturday, 191 on Friday, and 28 on Thursday. The move is part of a series of measures taken by India in response to the attack, which also saw the revocation of several Pakistani visas, including those for business, journalism, and tourism.
Simultaneously more than 850 Indians, including 14 diplomats, returned from Pakistan through the same border crossing during this period.
The Indian government had previously announced that Pakistani nationals holding short-term visas in 12 categories, including student, tourist, and business visas, must exit by April 27. Medical visa holders have until April 29.
In addition to this, three defence-related personnel from the Pakistani High Commission were declared persona non grata and asked to leave within a week. India has also withdrawn its defence attaché from Islamabad.
The already frail relations between India and Pakistan have further deteriorated following the Pahalgam attack, with both countries taking reciprocal steps, intensifying the diplomatic standoff.