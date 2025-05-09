Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, #BoycottTurkeyAzerbaijan started trending on Indian X, over these countries' support to Pakistan after Operation Sindoor. Turkey and Azerbaijan on Wednesday (May 7) issued statements of support for Pakistan after India carried out Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, hitting terror targets.

Additionally, Indian travel brand Go Homestays has announced the end of its partnership with Turkish Airlines, citing the airline’s association with Pakistan that has taken a “hostile” position towards India. Goa Villas, a villa rentals aggregator, also declared that it will not offer accomodation to Turkish citizens.

“We are officially ending our partnership with Turkish Airlines due to their unsupportive stance towards India... Jai Hind,” Go Homestays declared in a post on X.

Due to Turkey's non-cooperative stance in the current global scenario involving India and Pakistan, we’ve decided not to offer any accommodation services to Turkish citizens in Goa. We stand firmly with our nation.



Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 at 1.05am to 1.30 am. Briefing the country on Operation Sindoor, women officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed that India exercised its right to respond and hit nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). They said that India's actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible.

The Indian Defence Ministry in a press release said on May 8 that India is committed to non-escalation but won't shy away from providing a suitable response to Pakistan. As per the press release, on the night of 07-08 May 2025, "Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in northern and western India." Using drones and missiles, Pakistani forces targeted several civilian areas in the region, including the cities of Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj and India responded.

Pahalgam terror attack

A terror attack on April 22 in Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26 tourists. An offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF) - claimed responsibility for the attack.

After the attack, India launched a series of actions against Pakistan. The Indian government put into abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad, and closed the Attari border, its airspace for Pakistani flights and ships, parcels and imports from Pakistan. New Delhi has also blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani cricketers and celebrities.

