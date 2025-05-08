Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistani drones were intercepted in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, air sirens were heard in and a complete blackout was enforced in parts of Rajasthan and Punjab. India has said that military stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur was targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. India confirmed that there are no losses and the threat was neutralised by Indian Armed Forces.

News agency ANI quoting Army officials said that reports with respect to suicide attacks by terrorists at Pathankot or Rajouri are completely false.

What we know so far:

Air sirens were heard in Chandigarh and Mohali

Military stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur was targeted by Pakistan

Threat was neutralised by Indian Armed Forces and no losses

Explosions were heard, and flashes in the sky were seen in these cities of Punjab

A complete blackout has been enforced in Amritsar, Chandigarh, Mohali, Barmer and Jaisalmer

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in touch with all three service chief and CDS and is reviewing the ongoing security situation

This comes after air raid sirens were being heard in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir. A complete blackout has also been enforced in Kishtwar of Jammu Division and explosions and fire like sounds were heard in Channi area of Jammu.

Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu & Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones.

No losses.

Threat neutralised by #IndianArmedForces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means.#OpSindoor… pic.twitter.com/TZlU9BSR9U — HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) May 8, 2025

Complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner, Rajasthan

Video: news agency ANI pic.twitter.com/hb0qJNLM9n — WION (@WIONews) May 8, 2025

A complete blackout has been enforced in Amritsar, Punjab



(Source: ANI) pic.twitter.com/evethNFHsq — WION (@WIONews) May 8, 2025

#BREAKING | Explosions and sounds of gun shots heard in India's Jammu; alert sirens blare in the city pic.twitter.com/wta84XtzXC — WION (@WIONews) May 8, 2025

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 at 1.05am to 1.30 am. Briefing the country on Operation Sindoor, women officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed that India exercised its right to respond and hit nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). They said that India's actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible.

The Indian Defence Ministry in a press release said on May 8 that India is committed to non-escalation but won't shy away from providing a suitable response to Pakistan. As per the press release, on the night of 07-08 May 2025, "Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in northern and western India." Using drones and missiles, Pakistani forces targeted several civilian areas in the region, including the cities of Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj and India responded.

Pahalgam terror attack

A terror attack on April 22 in Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26 tourists. An offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF) - claimed responsibility for the attack.

After the attack, India launched a series of actions against Pakistan. The Indian government put into abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad, and closed the Attari border, its airspace for Pakistani flights and ships, parcels and imports from Pakistan. New Delhi has also blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani cricketers and celebrities.

