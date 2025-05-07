India has activated the S-400 air defence missile system after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor which carried out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The S-400 missile system, a powerful weapon in the Indian Air Force fleet, is capable of thwarting any possible air attack in India.

The range of the S-400 missile system is between 40 to 400 km. An agreement for this S-400 missile technology was signed between India and Russia during Russian President Putin's visit to India in October 2018. At present, this missile technology is considered to be the most powerful defence system in the world.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes early Wednesday, calling them a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians after identifying and segregating them.

What are S-400?

S-400 missile system has multi-target capability and can simultaneously track and engage up to 80 targets. It can handles multiple types of aerial threats: aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. It has a long range. It uses multiple missile types:

40N6: up to 380 km (for large, distant targets).

48N6: up to 250 km.

9M96 series: up to 120 km and 40 km (for smaller, faster targets).

The effective altitude engagement is from 5 meters up to 30 km+. It has advanced radar system as it is quipped with phased-array radars that can detect stealth aircraft and low-flying targets. Its detection range is up to 600 km for large aerial objects. It is fully mobile and can be deployed in 5–10 minutes. All components (launchers, radars, command vehicles) are mounted on trucks for rapid movement. It can be integerated into broader air defense networks (like India's IACCS).

