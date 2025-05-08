India remains committed to non-escalation but won't shy away from providing a suitable response to Pakistan, said the Indian Defence Ministry in a press release shared by the nation's nodal press information agency, PIB on Thursday.

As per the press release, on the night of 07-08 May 2025, "Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in northern and western India."



Using drones and missiles, Pakistani forces targeted several civilian areas in the region, including the cities of Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

However, Pakistan's attempt at escalation was "negated" by Indian forces, their drones and missiles "neutralised" by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems, added the release.

"The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks," the statement added.

Pakistani defence system neutralised

As per the release, the Indian Armed Forces on Thursday morning also targeted several Pakistani Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in the country. The operation led to the successful "neutralisation" of a Defence system at Lahore, read the statement.

Pakistan escalates unprovoked attacks

As per the Ministry of Defence, Pakistan, in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, has "increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery," targeting areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

These attacks have already claimed 16 innocent lives, including three women and five children. Given the unprovoked and indiscriminate firing, India was "compelled" to respond to bring mortar and artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt, said the MoD.

It added that the "Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military".

