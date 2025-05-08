The brother of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar , Abdul Rauf Azhar Rauf has likely been killed in India's Operation Sindoor on Pakistan's terror targets. Abdul Rauf Azhar rose to global prominence with the inception of JeM in 2000 and was the terrorist organistation's deputy chief when it was banned in 2007. Earlier, a letter said to be issued by Masood Azhar claimed that as many as 14 members of Masood Azhar's family and four aides were killed in India's targetted strike in Pakistan's Bahawalpur on May 7. Those killed included his sister, her husband, nephew, niece and others.

Who was Abdul Rauf Azhar?

Abdul Rauf Azhar popped up on the terror map when an Indian Airlines flight (IC-814) from Kathmandu to Delhi was hijacked and taken to Taliban-controlled Kandahar in December 1999. The hijacking was planned as a plot to secure the release of his brother Masood Azhar from Kot Balwal jail of Jammu. Abdul Rauf Azhar was under US sanctions since December 2010 for acting for or on behalf of the group.

Following this, he orchestrated several more attacks on Indian establishments, including the Indian Parliament attack in 2000, the attack on the makeshift Ayodhya Ram temple in 2005, the attack at the Indian Air Force’s Pathankot base in 2016, and the Pulwama attack in 2019 that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

After the Pathankot attack, the National Investigation Agency sought a red corner notice from Interpol against Rauf. The global agency issued a notice stating Rauf was wanted for waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war against the government of India, assaulting the president, governor, etc, with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power besides being member of terrorist gang or organisation among other offences.

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 at 1.05am to 1.30 am. Briefing the country on Operation Sindoor, women officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed that India exercised its right to respond and hit nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). They said that India's actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible.