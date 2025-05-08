A day after India launched Operation Sindoor, the armed forces have downed Pakistan’s air defence units of HQ-9. Citing sources, news agency ANI reported that Pakistan's air defence missile launchers have been damaged heavily.

In a statement, the government information bureau said, "On the night of May 7 and 8, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in northern and western India."

The locations included Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

"These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks," the statement added.