In a big development, China's foreign ministry has said that it was "not familiar with the matter" when asked whether Chinese jets were used by Pakistan after India hit Pakistan and PoK with missiles the day before, reported news agency Reuters. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian's statement came at his daily media briefing in Beijing.

This comes after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in an interview with CNN mentioned that Pakistan uses Chinese-made JF-17 and JF-10 jets, assembled locally, saying, “If India can buy planes from France and use them, we can also buy planes from China or Russia or United States, UK and use them.”