India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday (May 8), said that a large number of terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor, where the Indian military targeted and destroyed nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"The precision with which #OperationSindhoor was executed is unimaginable, very praiseworthy. Nine terrorist camps were destroyed in it and a large number of terrorists were killed. This operation was carried out without harming any innocent and with minimum collateral damage," India's defence minister said.

While speaking at the National Quality Conclave, Singh congratulated the Indian armed forces, stating that the terror camps in Pakistan and PoK were neutralised, calling it a matter of pride for the entire nation.

"I congratulate the armed forces for the action they took yesterday and the courage and bravery they showed. Terror camps in Pakistan and PoK have been neutralised, it is a matter of pride for us," he said.

He further said that even though India prefers dialogue, if anyone dares to take advantage of the country's patience, they will have to be "fully prepared to face 'quality action' just like yesterday".

"We have always played the role of a responsible nation. We have always been in favour of resolving problems through dialogue. But this does not mean that anyone should take unfair advantage of our patience. If anyone tries to take advantage of our patience, then they will have to be fully prepared to face 'quality action' just like yesterday...We are prepared for such a responsible response in the future as well," Singh said.

'Operation Sindoor still on'

Earlier today, in an all-party meeting, the defence minister told the leaders that Op Sindoor was an "ongoing operation" and that India will hit back if Pakistan attacks in the wake of India's targeted strike.

According to news agencies, Singh also said that 100 terrorists were killed in the Indian strikes, and the count is still ongoing as the operation is underway, and it was difficult to provide an exact number.

The Union government, on Thursday (May 8), held an all-party meeting to brief the opposition parties about India's affirmative action taken against the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people were shot dead by Pakistani terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran meadow.

Following the conclusion of the all-party meeting, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that members of each political party were briefed about the operation conducted by the Indian Armed Forces.

Asserting that all the political parties were together at this sensitive hour, Rijiju emphasised that the leaders showcased "maturity".