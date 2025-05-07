Operation Sindoor - Justice served to Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack: Here is a brief timeline of developments from Pahalgam terror attack to Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces' attack targetting terror launchpads to avenge the Kashmir attack.
April 22, 2025: The Pahalgam terror attack
The attack happened days after Indian intelligence agencies flagged potential terrorist attacks targeting tourists near Srinagar, particularly in the Zabarwan range foothills. Security forces had increased patrolling in areas like Dachigam and Nishat.
April 23, 2025: India announces slew of diplomatic measures against Pakistan
Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar, holds a high-level security meeting.
International leaders condemn the attack.
April 24, 2025: All-party meeting - Indian political leadership joins hands against terror attack, across party lines
Indian Army, paramilitary forces, and Jammu and Kashmir Police launch a joint cordon, combing and search operation for the terrorists. Pahalgam locked down, and helicopters track the terrorists fleeing to the Pir Panjal range.
An Indian soldier is killed, and two wounded in a gunfight in Basantgarh, Udhampur.
April 25, 2025: PM Modi vows strongest response
April 26, 2025: National Investigation Agency (NIA) registers a new First Information Report (FIR)
April 27, 2025: NIA links LeT and ISI to the attack
April 28, 2025: Kashmir Assembly resolution
April 29, 2025: ISI links revealed - Pakistani terrorist was an ex-commando
April 30, 2025: India bans Pakistani airlines from its airspace
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits victims’ families, urging national unity.
May 1, 2025: India bans imports from Pakistan
May 2, 2025: NIA’s preliminary report on Pahalgam attack
NIA report details the attack’s planning at LeT’s Pakistan headquarters, with ISI directives. CCTV footage and eyewitness testimonies reconstruct the attackers’ movements.