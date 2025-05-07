Operation Sindoor in pics | Here's a look at sites targeted by Indian armed forces

1. India strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir
The Indian armed forces announced that they had conducted precision strikes under "Operation Sindoor" and targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
2. Nine Pakistan and POK sites targeted by India Air Force
According to the official statement by India, altogether nine sites have been targeted. However, they have not mentioned the names of the sites.
3. Where were the strikes held?
Some of the sites attacked in Pakistan and the PoK, as confirmed by the locals, are: Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, Muridke, Kotli, Bagh, Ahmedabad
4. India respond to Pahalgam terror attack
The attack comes in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, that claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22.
5. Careful planning of Operation Sindoor
The Defence Ministry said that Operation Sindoor was carefully planned to avoid escalation. "India has exercised restraint in both the selection of targets and the method of execution," the statement said.
6. ‘Justice is served,’ says Indian Army
The sound of explosions was being heard in Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur (in Pakistan’s Punjab province), and other areas.