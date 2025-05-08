Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who co-led Operation Sindoor briefing, was once lauded by Supreme Court

Source: X/Sidhant Sibal

What the Supreme Court said?

Highlighting exemplary service of several Women Short Service Commission Officers, the Supreme Court cited Qureshi's achievements. "Lieutenant Colonel Sophia Qureshi (Army Signal Corps) is the first woman to lead an Indian Army contingent at a multi-national military exercise named "Exercise Force 18‟ which is the largest ever foreign military exercise hosted by India. She has served in the United Nations Peacekeeping Operation in Congo in 2006 where she, along with others, was in charge of monitoring ceasefires in those countries and aiding in humanitarian activities. Her job included ensuring peace in conflict affected areas," the top court said.