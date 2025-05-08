Advertisment
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who co-led Operation Sindoor briefing, was once lauded by Supreme Court

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi who was present in India's press briefing on Operation Sindoor was once praised by Supreme Court for her achievements

Navashree Nandini
Navashree Nandini
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi addressed India's briefing on Operation Sindoor

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi was present in India's press briefing on Operation Sindoor alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh

Indian Army's Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

Colonel Sofia Qureshi is a decorated officer of the Indian Army's Corps of Signals

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi was lauded by Supreme Court

Notably, she was lauded by the Supreme Court in 2020 in its landmark judgment allowing Permanent Commission to women officers in the Indian Army

What the Supreme Court said?

Highlighting exemplary service of several Women Short Service Commission Officers, the Supreme Court cited Qureshi's achievements. "Lieutenant Colonel Sophia Qureshi (Army Signal Corps) is the first woman to lead an Indian Army contingent at a multi-national military exercise named "Exercise Force 18‟ which is the largest ever foreign military exercise hosted by India. She has served in the United Nations Peacekeeping Operation in Congo in 2006 where she, along with others, was in charge of monitoring ceasefires in those countries and aiding in humanitarian activities. Her job included ensuring peace in conflict affected areas," the top court said.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi exposed Pakistan in India's press briefing

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi was also present on Thursday's press briefing where India hammered Pakistan's role in terrorism by naming and shaming its ministers and its past history in supporting terrorists

More about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi also holds the distinction of being the first woman officer to lead an Indian Army contingent in a multinational military exercise.

Powerful message by the Indian government

That two women officers - Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Air Force -jointly addressed the nation about 'Operation Sindoor' was a powerful messaging by the Indian government

Navashree Nandini
