Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistan has targeted Jammu with drones. Explosions and fire like sounds were heard in Channi area of Jammu. Following which, blackout was seen in the city.

Moreover, air raid sirens were being heard in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir. A complete blackout has been enforced in Kishtwar of Jammu Division, and sirens are being heard throughout the district.

#BREAKING | Explosions and sounds of gun shots heard in India's Jammu; alert sirens blare in the city pic.twitter.com/wta84XtzXC — WION (@WIONews) May 8, 2025

The artillery and drone attacks targetted Udhampur, Jammu, Akhnoor and Pathankote. However, they were effectively neutralised and intercepted by the Indian army.

Moreover, mobile connectivity is also down in parts of Jammu following the explosions.

Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Shesh Paul Vaid posted on X, saying loud explosions, bombing, shelling or missile strikes have been suspected.

"Complete blackout in Jammu. Loud explosions—bombing, shelling, or missile strikes suspected. Fret not—Mata Vaishno Devi is with us, and so are the valiant Indian Armed Forces," he posted.

Complete blackout in Jammu. Loud explosions—bombing, shelling, or missile strikes suspected. Fret not—Mata Vaishno Devi is with us, and so are the valiant Indian Armed Forces. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) May 8, 2025

There were ceasefire violations and failed drone and missile attacks from Pakistan across various locations in North Kashmir’s Kupwara and Baramulla.