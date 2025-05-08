In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Delhi government has directed that no leave will be granted to the personnel of the national capital's government.

In a circular shared, the Delhi government stressed that as the national capital prepares for the emergency response system, no leaves will be granted till further orders.

"In view of the prevailing situation and preparedness for the emergency response system, the Competent Authority has directed that no leave shall be granted to any Officer/Official of the Government of NCT of Delhi, till further orders," the circular read.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistan has targeted Jammu with drones. Explosions and fire like sounds were heard in Channi area of Jammu. Following which, blackout was seen in the city.

Pakistan launched eight missiles at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sector, while, all were intercepted by the Indian Air Defence units, ANI reported citing defence sources.

As Pakistan opened fire heavy artilery in the region, the Indian Army is giving a strong response to it.

Meanwhile, Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer and a complete blackout has been enforced in parts of Rajasthan and Punjab.

Yesterday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee placed her administration on alert, cancelling their leaves in the wake of Operation Sindoor and escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

She stressed that "We will fight shoulder to shoulder against terror", adding that a key officers meeting was held today.

"There should not be differences among us on this issue. The police have been put on alert. District magistrates have been alerted. All leaves have been cancelled,” Banerjee said.

