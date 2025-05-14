Published: May 14, 2025, 08:50 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 08:50 IST

As an Indian, I feel immense pride in our defence industry, especially when I compare it with Turkey’s, keeping in mind events like Operation Sindoor. India’s military strength, driven by home-grown systems like BrahMos, Akash, and Akashteer, is soaring. But Turkey’s support for Pakistan during this operation, supplying drones and taking anti-India stances, shows their true colours. Let’s break it down in simple words, from an Indian perspective.

India’s defence sector is booming. We’re not just importing weapons; we’re building world-class systems under “Make in India.” Take the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile—jointly developed with Russia, it’s one of the fastest and most precise missiles globally, capable of hitting targets 450 km away from land, sea, or air. During Operation Sindoor, BrahMos was a game-changer, striking terror camps in Pakistan and PoK with pinpoint accuracy. Then there’s the Akash missile system, which defends our skies by shooting down enemy aircraft and missiles up to 30 km away. Its advanced version, Akashteer, integrates our air defence network, making it smarter and faster, neutralising Pakistani drones in seconds.

We also have the D-4 anti-drone system and the S-400 from Russia, both of which crushed Pakistan’s attacks during Operation Sindoor. Our defence budget, around $81 billion, is among the world’s highest, fuelling companies like DRDO, HAL, and Bharat Dynamics to produce Tejas jets, radars, and missiles. While we import from Russia (36%), France (33%), Israel (18%) and US (11%) our focus is clear: self-reliance. Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, proved this. In just 25 minutes, we destroyed nine terror sites, eight Pakistani airbases, and over 100 terrorists, showcasing systems like BrahMos, Akash, and Akashteer in action.

Turkey’s defence industry is ambitious but falls short of India’s might. Their $20 billion defence budget supports drones like Bayraktar TB2 and Songar, which Pakistan used against us in Operation Sindoor. Companies like Baykar and TAI export drones, warships, and jets to countries like Pakistan, and Turkey even banned defence exports to India to favour them. Their drones have seen action in Ukraine and Libya, earning praise, but they rely on foreign tech, like engines, limiting their independence.

Operation Sindoor exposed Turkey’s weaknesses. Pakistan’s Turkish-made Songar drones were shredded by our Akash and Akashteer systems, which one report called “straws in the sky” against India’s air defence grid. Turkish defence stocks crashed after our operation, while Indian markets rallied. Turkey’s industry may be innovative, but it’s no match for India’s scale and advanced systems like BrahMos, which outranges and outsmarts their tech.

Turkey is also developing a 5th-generation fighter, the TAI TF Kaan, which flew for the first time in 2024 and aims to rival advanced jets with stealth and supercruise by 2028. But it’s still years away, relying on foreign engines and facing technical hurdles. India’s own 5th-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), led by DRDO, is on track for its first flight by 2026, with stealth, AI, and indigenous engines. While Turkey dreams of exporting Kaan to Pakistan, India’s AMCA will strengthen our air dominance, building on the success of systems like BrahMos and Akash. Turkey’s Kaan is a bold step, but India’s proven track record and larger resources give us the edge.

Operation Sindoor was a defining moment. After the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, killed 26 people, India struck back hard. Our BrahMos missiles and Akash-Akashteer combo decimated terror camps and stopped Pakistan’s counterattacks, including their Turkish drones and Chinese PL-15 missiles. Turkey’s role was shameful—they supplied Pakistan with drones, sent warships and C-130 planes to replenish stocks, and condemned India’s actions. President Erdoğan even pushed for UN talks on Kashmir, rubbing salt in our wounds.

This betrayal stings, especially after India’s Operation Dost aided Turkey during their 2023 earthquake. Now, Indians are boycotting Turkish goods, and companies like EaseMyTrip have halted bookings to Turkey. Turkey’s defence firm Baykar openly prioritised Pakistan, refusing to sell us drones. Operation Sindoor showed that their tech, like the Songar drone, couldn’t stand up to our BrahMos precision or Akashteer’s rapid response.

India’s defence industry is about innovation and resolve. Operation Sindoor highlighted our ability to plan and dominate, with BrahMos striking deep, Akash guarding our skies, and Akashteer coordinating it all. We briefed 70 nations on our success, deliberately excluding Turkey and China, who backed Pakistan. Our air defence grid outclassed their systems, proving our technological edge.

Turkey’s support for Pakistan has backfired. Indian defence stocks soared post-ceasefire, while Turkish and Chinese firms faced losses. Globally, nations trust India as a responsible power, while Turkey’s image suffers for siding with a state even a Pakistani citizen called a “breeder of terrorism.” Our systems like BrahMos and Akashteer are symbols of our strength and self-reliance.

As an Indian, I believe we must double down on self-reliance. Operation Sindoor showed the power of BrahMos, Akash, and Akashteer, but we need more indigenous tech, stronger cyber defences, and sharper diplomacy to counter Turkey’s antics. Their support for Pakistan is a wake-up call—trust must be earned. Boycotting Turkish goods is a start, but we should outpace them in innovation and global influence.

Turkey’s defence industry may dream big, but it’s dwarfed by India’s scale, resolve, and moral clarity. Operation Sindoor wasn’t just a military victory; it was a statement—India stands for justice, and our systems like BrahMos and Akashteer will protect us, no matter who stands against us. Turkey picked the wrong side, and they’re paying for it. Let’s keep building our strength and showing the world India’s true power.