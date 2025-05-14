Published: May 14, 2025, 08:41 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 08:41 IST

Story highlights India news: This comes a day after PM Modi visited Adampur Air Base in the northern Indian state of Punjab, days after India and Pakistan decided to halt hostilities.

The high-stakes meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday (May 14), concluded with a focus on national security discussions.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Reportedly, the high-stakes meeting was expected to be centred around the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor' and the Pahalgam terrorist attack, while also strategising India's response to Pakistan.

While addressing soldiers at the air base, the Indian prime minister reiterated the country's new anti-terrorism policy, listing three pillars of the new doctrine: befitting reply to terror attacks at time and place of India's choosing, not succumbing to nuclear blackmail from Pakistan, and treating terrorists and terror-sponsor states as the same.

Modi's remarks to the soldiers came just hours after his first national address since Operation Sindoor.

In that address, on Monday, Modi declared that the military response to the Pahalgam attack, in which the armed forces struck at terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and killed over 100 terrorists on May 7, will now be India's new policy.

"Operation Sindoor, is India's policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line against terrorism," Modi said in the televised national address. "It has created a new normal".