Published: May 15, 2025, 15:28 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 15:28 IST

Story highlights World, India News | #BoycottTurkey calls are growing in the country. Here's a list of companies and universities that have announced a suspension of their ties with Turkey. How it will affect Ankara

Joining the bandwagon of boycotting Turkey over their support to Pakistan, several Indian institutions and tour and travel companies have announced suspension or cancellation of their tie-ups with Turkey. Moreover, India has cancelled security clearance for the Turkish firm that handles the lion's share of services at nine major airports in India.

After India’s Operation Sindoor, Ankara showed solidarity with Pakistan. Turkiye’s foreign affairs ministry condemned India’s “unprovoked aggression violating Pakistan’s sovereignty and killing innocent civilians”. It said Operation Sindoor raised the “risk of an all-out war.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country will always side with the “ brotherly people of Pakistan in good and bad times”

The calls for boycott grew stronger when India's Wing Commander Vyomika Singh revealed that the 300-400 drones sent by Pakistan across India’s bordering states were Turkish-made Songar drones.

According to Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, 3,30,000 Indians travelled to the country last year, compared to 119,503 arrivals in 2014. This resulted in a massive hike in Turkey’s tourism revenue that reached an all-time high of $61.1 billion in 2024, an 8.3 per cent increase from the year before. Moreover, there are currently around 3,000 estimated Indian nationals in Turkey, including 200 students. Thus, India has reportedly emerged as the fourth-largest tourist source for Turkiye.

India's exports to Turkey stood at USD 5.2 billion during Apr-Feb 2024-25 as against USD 6.65 billion in 2023-24. It accounts for only about 1.5 per cent of India's total exports of USD 437 billion. The exports include: mineral fuels and oil (USD 960 million in 2023-24); electrical machinery and equipment; auto and its parts; organic chemicals; pharma products; tanning and dyeing items; plastic, rubber; cotton; man-made fibres and filaments, iron and steel.

India's imports from Turkey was USD 2.84 billion during Apr-Feb 2024-25 as against USD 3.78 billion in 2023-24. It accounts for only about 0.5 per cent of India's total imports of USD 720 billion. The imports include: different types of marbles (blocks and slabs); fresh apples (about USD 10 million), gold, vegetables, lime and cement; mineral oil (USD 1.81 billion in 2023-24); chemicals; natural or cultured pearls; iron and steel.

With calls for boycott, business leaders say that Turkey's tourism will be affected more than how Maldives was affected after its boycott last year over anti-India statements.