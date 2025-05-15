Published: May 15, 2025, 12:10 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 12:10 IST

Story highlights World | Amid a nationwide call for boycotting Turkey over their support to Pakistan, Jamia Millia Islamia has now suspended all MoU with any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye

Amid a nationwide call for boycotting Turkey over their support to Pakistan, Jamia Millia Islamia has now suspended all Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye with immediate effect. Jamia in a statement said thta the suspension will be in place "until further orders."

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on May 14 (Wednesday) cancelled an agreement with Turkey's Inonu University citing "national security". JNU said in a statement that it "stands with the Nation."

Due to national security considerations, any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye stands suspended with immediate effect, until further orders.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif his "precious brother" and it was revealed in India's Defence ministry's press briefing that Pakistan used a Turkish drone to attack areas in Punjab and Jammu. There has been a nationwide call for boycott on Turkey after Ankara's overwhelming support to Pakistan amid escalating tensions with India.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh had revealed, "Preliminary reports indicate that the drones are Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models."

#BoycottTurkeyAzerbaijan started trending on Indian X, after Turkey and Azerbaijan on Wednesday (May 7) issued statements of support for Pakistan after India carried out Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, hitting terror targets.