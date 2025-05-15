Boycott Turkey | After JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia suspends MoU with all Turkish affiliated institutions citing 'national security'
Published: May 15, 2025, 12:10 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 12:10 IST
World | Amid a nationwide call for boycotting Turkey over their support to Pakistan, Jamia Millia Islamia has now suspended all MoU with any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye
Amid a nationwide call for boycotting Turkey over their support to Pakistan, Jamia Millia Islamia has now suspended all Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye with immediate effect. Jamia in a statement said thta the suspension will be in place "until further orders."
This comes after the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on May 14 (Wednesday) cancelled an agreement with Turkey's Inonu University citing "national security". JNU said in a statement that it "stands with the Nation."
Due to national security considerations, any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye stands suspended with immediate effect, until further orders.
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh had revealed, "Preliminary reports indicate that the drones are Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models."
Earlier,#BoycottTurkeyAzerbaijan started trending on Indian X, after Turkey and Azerbaijan on Wednesday (May 7) issued statements of support for Pakistan after India carried out Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, hitting terror targets.
Additionally, Indian travel brand Go Homestays has announced the end of its partnership with Turkish Airlines, citing the airline’s association with Pakistan which has taken a “hostile” position towards India. Goa Villas, a villa rentals aggregator, also declared that it will not offer accommodation to Turkish citizens. Ixigo, a travel and booking platform also declared that it suspended all flights and hotel bookings for Turkey, Azerbaijan and China.