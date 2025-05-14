Turkish President Erdogan continues to support Pakistan, as Indian tourists reject travel, call for boycott

Prajvi Mathur Written By Published: May 14, 2025, 17:42 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 17:42 IST

Story highlights Hundreds of Indian tourists have cancelled their bookings in Turkey and Azerbaijan, calling for a boycott of the two nations for supporting Pakistan amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. World | India news | Pakistan

Show Full Article

Amid the ‘boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan’ calls from Indians for backing Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has remained firm in his support for “brotherly people of Pakistan in good and bad times”.

After Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Turkish leader for his “strong support and unwavering solidarity” for Pakistan and praised the “brotherly ties” between the two countries, Erdogan voiced similar comments on social media.

Erdogan wrote on X, “My precious @CMShehbaz brother, The brotherhood between Türkiye and Pakistan, which is enjoyed by very few nations in the world, is one of the best examples of true friendship. As Türkiye, we attach great importance to the peace, tranquillity and stability of Pakistan.”

“We appreciate the sensible, patient policy of the Pakistani state, which prioritises dialogue and compromise in resolving disputes. We will continue to be by your side in good and bad times, as we have in the past and in the future. Through you, I greet our friendly and brotherly Pakistan with my most heartfelt affection,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif earlier said, “I was deeply touched by the strong support and unwavering solidarity of my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Pakistan. Pakistan is proud of its long-standing, time-tested and enduring brotherly ties with Turkey, which have grown stronger with each new challenge. I am particularly grateful for His Excellency's constructive role and resolute efforts to promote peace in South Asia.”

He added, “May the ties between Pakistan and Turkey continue to grow stronger as we work together to build a bright and prosperous future for our two countries and peoples.”





Dünya üzerinde pek az millete nasip olan Türkiye-Pakistan kardeşliği, hakiki dostluğun en güzel örneklerinden biridir.… Kıymetli @CMShehbaz kardeşim,Dünya üzerinde pek az millete nasip olan Türkiye-Pakistan kardeşliği, hakiki dostluğun en güzel örneklerinden biridir.… https://t.co/NePsq2Lr3O

Hundreds of Indian tourists have cancelled their bookings in Turkey and Azerbaijan, calling for a boycott of the two nations for supporting Pakistan amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan since the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26. Following the attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Also read | India firepower crushes Turkey’s betrayal Operation Sindoor exposes Pakistan ally

Turkey received a backlash on social media from Indian users after its Tourism Department released a statement saying that the recent conflict “has no bearing on daily life or the tourism environment” of the country. The statement added, “Indian travellers are welcomed and treated with the utmost courtesy across Türkiye.”

However, Indians were not impressed and rejected to travel to the country for supporting Pakistan.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has also called upon Indian traders and citizens to completely boycott travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

On Wednesday (May 14), the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which represents workers, technicians, artists, and professionals of the Indian film industry, announced a complete ban on Turkey for shooting films and cultural collaborations.

Watch | Indian Travel Companies Suspend Bookings To Turkey And Azerbaijan