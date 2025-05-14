Published: May 14, 2025, 14:45 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 14:45 IST

In the war between India and Pakistan after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 claimed the lives of 26 Indians, drone attacks by the Pakistani military against India along the western borders was viewed by Islamabad as a major success. However, all the drone and missile attacks were thwarted by the Indian air defence with only minimal damage reported.

Islamabad in retaliation to the Operation Sindoor carried out by India on terror camps in Pakistan on May 7, launched about 300 to 400 drones during the 4-day war between both the countries that finally ened in a ceasefire on May 10.

All these drones were not only provided by Turkey but their advisors helped Pakistani Army officials coordinate drone attacks on India, according to a report by India Today.

The report further says that Bayraktar TB2 and YIHA drones were deployed by Pakistan in retaliation to the air strikes by India on terror camps in Pakistan. Surveillance, target marking were the main purposes of the drones including kamikaze-style attacks aimed at Indian forward positions and military convoys.

In the recent months, there has been a growing proximity between Turkey and Pakistan in terms of strategic defence ties. The Turkish government along with supplying military hardware, has also conducted military training for Pakistani army.

The Turkish alignment to Pakistan and the help it has provided to Islamabad against New Delhi despite the dastardly attack in Pahalgam carried out by terrorists having links to Pakistan has led to a sever backlash in India.

The hashtag #BoycottTurkey has erupted all over social media in India, following recent developments

A growing number of social media users and influencers are calling for an economic boycott of Turkey in response to arming Pakistan for cross-border skirmishes.

According to a report in the media, 2500 Indian travel agents, along with TAAI have decided to boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Karan Agarwal, Director of Cox & Kings, decided to pause all new travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkey.

Indian online travel agency Ixigo has suspended flight and travel booking to Turkey, Azerbaijan and China. Ease My Trip's founder said he was deeply concerned by the recent developments and advised Indians to refrain from non-essential visits to Turkey and Azerbaijan. In a post on X, he said, "Before booking your travel, ask - is the platform truly aligned with Bharat, or majority-owned by foreign regimes hostile to us?"