In response to Turkey's alleged support to Pakistan during the India-Pakistan conflict over the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, the Indian government has revoked security clearance of Celebi Airport Services, a Turkish firm that handles a large part of services at nine major airports in India, over concerns regarding national security,

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the Civil Aviation Ministry said, "The security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd, under the category Ground Handling Agency was approved by DG, BCAS vide letter no. 15/99/2022-Delhi-BCAS/E-219110 dated 21.11.2022."

"In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security. This issues with the approval of DG, BCAS," the statement further read.

In the recent months, there has been a growing proximity between Turkey and Pakistan in terms of strategic defence ties. The Turkish government along with supplying military hardware, has also conducted military training for Pakistani army.

The Turkish alignment to Pakistan and the help it has provided to Islamabad against New Delhi despite the dastardly attack in Pahalgam carried out by terrorists having links to Pakistan has led to a severe backlash in India.

Turkey's Celebi Aviation Holding was founded in 1958 as the country's first privately-owned ground handling firm, which has grown into a global aviation services provider. Ramp handling, warehouse management, passenger and cargo operations, bridge operations, general aviation are the services it provides.

Coming into India, the company formally established two separate entities - Celebi Airport Services and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India. The former manages ground handling operations, while the latter oversees cargo services at Delhi International Airport. The firm provides services at nine major airports in India.