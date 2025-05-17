Published: May 17, 2025, 13:36 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 13:36 IST

As US President Donald Trump has begun a massive crackdown on illegal immigrants, the US Embassy in India has issued a public advisory, warning Indians over their overstay in America.

The US Embassy in India, issued a statement on Saturday (May 17), warning that if people remain in the US beyond their period of stay, they could be deported or permanently banned.

"If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future," the statement read.

Since Trump has returned to the White House, he has announced several policy changes regarding immigration and has taken firm decisions on illegal immigration.

As Trump started his harsh policies against what he calls "aliens", the US president said that he would launch a "self-deportation" programme, offering money and air tickets to undocumented immigrants who voluntarily leave the US.

In an attempt to encourage undocumented immigrants to leave America, Trump during an interview with Fox Noticias, incentivised 'Leave America', by offering them money in return.

"We're going to give them a stipend. We're going to give them some money and a plane ticket, and then we're going to work with them — if they're good — if we want them back in, we're going to work with them to get them back in as quickly as we can," the US president said.

Earlier this year, four batches of Indians were deported by the Trump administration under his promised crackdown on illegal immigrants.

This comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the US, said that those staying in other countries illegally "do not have any legal right to be there", adding that his country was ready to take back its citizens living in America illegally.