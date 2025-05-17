Published: May 17, 2025, 11:29 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 11:29 IST

When the winds of war have howled across the subcontinent, it is often the roar of the Indian Air Force’s jets that has echoed first and loudest through the skies.

Over the course of 60 years of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has not just stood as a line of defence—it has often been at the forefront. From the dogfights of 1965 to the high-tech airstrikes of 2019 and 2025, the Indian Air Force has shown the world time and again, that it a force to be reckoned with.

The 1965 war was the first major aerial confrontation between India and Pakistan. While the Pakistani Air Force was initially seen as better equipped with F-86 Sabres, the IAF—flying vintage but rugged aircraft like the Hawker Hunter and Mystère IV—rose to the occasion with fearless determination.

The IAF’s strike missions deep into Pakistani territory, particularly in Sargodha and Peshawar, crippled enemy air assets and fuel supplies. It was a wake-up call for anyone underestimating Indian airpower. Despite initial setbacks, the Indian pilots showed resilience and ingenuity, eventually gaining air superiority in multiple sectors.

In the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, the IAF played a crucial role in the eventual creation of a new nation. With precision strikes, close air support, and the strategic bombing of key Pakistani installations in both East and West Pakistan, the IAF showcased its might.

Who can forget “Operation Cactus Lily,” where Indian aircrafts conducted over 4,000 sorties in the Eastern Sector alone, ensuring that Indian ground forces moved swiftly to Dhaka? The effectiveness of the air campaign stunned the world and cemented India’s dominance in the air.

the 1999 Kargil war was a different challenge altogether. Fought at altitudes of 16,000 feet and above, the IAF had strict orders not to cross the Line of Control. Yet, within those limits, it managed to carry out some of the most daring airstrikes in military history.

Operation Safed Sagar brought the Mirage 2000 into the spotlight, with laser-guided bombs hitting fortified Pakistani bunkers on mountain tops. It was not just an operational success; it was a message. India’s air power could adapt, evolve, and deliver even in the most restrictive of scenarios.

Though primarily a ground operation, the 2016 surgical strikes after the Uri attack had strong aerial surveillance and logistical support from the IAF. Transport aircraft, drones, and radar coverage made the surgical strikes possible and safe. While the infantry carried the blade, the IAF ensured they got in and out without being touched.

Balakot changed the rules of the game. Since 1971, it was the first time that the Indian fighter jets crossed into Pakistani airspace to hit terror launchpads in response to the Pulwama terror attack . The Mirage 2000 jets once again proved to be the IAF’s trusted mustang.

Pakistan retaliated, and the resulting dogfight saw Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shoot down an F-16 before being captured. The nation's heartbeat paused for 60 hours. His return wasn’t just a diplomatic victory—it was a reflection of the IAF’s courage and code of honour.

By 2025, India’s counter-terror doctrine had undergone a strategic evolution, shaped by the lessons of Uri and Balakot. This was a defining moment. The Indian Air Force had carried out the operation entirely on its own—no ground incursion, no diplomatic delays—just high-precision dominance from the skies.

In the aftermath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made visits to two crucial airbases: Adampur and Srinagar. The message was clear—India stood with its air warriors.

Addressing from Adampur Airbase , PM Narendra Modi said, "I can proudly say that all of you reached your target with perfection. In Pakistan, it was not just the terrorist camps and their air bases that were destroyed, but their nefarious designs and audacity were also defeated."

"In 20-25 minutes, the Air Force struck locations deep inside Pakistan. This can only be done by a professional force loaded with modern technology. The enemy did not realise when missiles pierced deep into enemy’s heart," the PM said.

"Pakistan's drone, their UAVs, aircraft and missiles, all of those failed before our capable air defence. I extend heartfelt appreciation to the leadership of all air bases of the country and every air warrior of the Indian Air Force. You have done a really fantastic job," PM Modi added.

On May 15, in its statement, the government said that the IAF's offensive — completed in just 23 minutes — saw nine major terror camps obliterated and 13 Pakistani military installations, including air bases in Karachi, Sargodha, Skardu and Chaklala, crippled by deep-strike cruise missiles, loitering munitions, and BrahMos-fired Sukhois. Over 100 terrorists were reportedly killed in India's strike.

"Indian Air Force bypassed and jammed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in just 23 minutes using Rafale jets, SCALP missiles, and HAMMER bombs, demonstrating India's technological edge," said the statement released on Wednesday. Jamming is the process of interfering with or confusing enemy communications and radar.

From the MiG-21s of the Cold War to the Rafales of the modern era, the Indian Air Force has always adapted, grown, and led from the front. Whether defending against aggression or executing offensive strategies, the IAF remains India’s most agile and reliable force multiplier.

In every war with Pakistan, and in every chapter of regional conflict, the IAF has done more than fly—it has soared, struck, and served.

The sky is not the limit. For the Indian Air Force, it’s just the beginning.