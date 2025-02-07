A federal judge in Seattle on Thursday (Feb 6) has indefinitely blocked US President Donald Trump's executive order that seeks to end birthright citizenship bringing a big relief for Indian students and professionals living in the United States on visas and awaiting green cards.

Slamming the order, the court reportedly said that the US President is trying to skirt the rule of law to play "policy games" with the Constitution.

This is the second major legal blow to Trump’s efforts to alter the US law as a federal judge in Maryland issued a similar ruling earlier.

What does the judge say?

"It has become ever-more apparent that to our president, the rule of law is but an impediment to his policy goals. The rule of law is, according to him, something to navigate around or simply ignore, whether that be for political or personal gain," Judge Coughenour said during a hearing.

"In this courtroom and under my watch, the rule of law is a bright beacon which I intend to follow," Coughenour continued.

Emphasising that the Constitution is not something with which the government can play policy games, Judge Coughenour said, “If the government wants to change the exceptional American grant of birthright citizenship, it needs to amend the Constitution itself.”

A new nationwide preliminary injunction issued in Seattle builds upon a previous temporary block by Judge Coughenour, who initially halted the President's order just days after its signing.

Affect on Indians in America

Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship denies US citizenship to children born on American soil to parents who are not permanent residents of the United States.

The order caused concerns among the Indian community in the US, particularly those living on temporary visas like H-1B (work visas), L (intra-company transfers), H-4 (dependent visas) and F (student visas).

Without the right to birthright citizenship, children of these immigrants may lose access to in-state tuition rates, federal financial aid and scholarships, significantly impacting their educational prospects.

