Published: May 17, 2025, 06:02 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 06:02 IST

World | India News | South Asia

US President Donald Trump, in an interview, has claimed that India was ready to "cut a 100% of their tariffs for the United States".

Speaking to Fox News, the American leader also reiterated how India was "one of the highest tariff nations in the world," and said that the nation makes it "impossible to do business".

Trump, during the interview with Fox News's Bret Baier, was talking about Iran and the prospective nuclear agreement; Trump brought up India.

"India is one of the highest tax...tariff nations in the world. They make it almost impossible to do business. Do you know that they're willing to cut a 100 per cent of their tariffs for the United States?" he said.

You can watch what he said here – Trump's statement on India starts around the 10-minute mark:

President @realDonaldTrump opens up about investments in America, trade negotiations, his trip to the Middle East and plans to transform Gaza in an exclusive interview with @BretBaier on 'Special Report.' pic.twitter.com/PnfDiEzjMn

When asked, "Is that deal (zero tariff) coming soon?" Trump did not specify a time frame but said, "Yeah, that will come soon."

Acting coy, he then said, "I'm in no rush," but emphasised that "everyone wants to make a deal with us".

"150 countries want to make deals with us," he claimed.