Published: May 17, 2025, 04:37 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 04:37 IST

After US President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to say that the American Pop star Taylor Swift is no longer "HOT", internet has been engaged in discussion of possible reasons behind it. While it's concerning why a 78-year-old wants to find a 35-year-old "hot", there are possible chances his post was a reaction against Swift's endorsement to Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

"Has anyone noticed that, since I said "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT," she's no longer "HOT?" Trump wrote.

Trump's post came after the discovery of human remains near the mansion of Swift in Rhode Island.

The discovery has sparked concern over a possible serial killer in the New England region. The police have recovered a human leg.

"This isn't presidential. I never thought Donald Trump would stoop so low to tweet about Taylor Swift in such a manner. It's unfortunate," one user said on the social media platform X.

"Taylor Swift criticized Trump once, years ago… and he’s been obsessed ever since. It’s not politics. It’s just a fragile man who can’t handle the world’s most famous woman not liking him," another wrote.

This came after multiple reports that human remains were washing up on a beach on Everett Avenue in the upscale Watch Hill neighborhood. When police launched a search operation, they found what appeared to be a human leg bone less than half a mile from Swift’s oceanfront estate.

“It was probably a couple football fields away from Taylor Swift’s house and the Ocean House. I would never expect anything like that -- especially not in Watch Hill," a local resident told NBC 10.

Five bodies have been found in Massachusetts, five in Connecticut and now three in Rhode Island. Two of the bodies were found in the small town of Taunton, Massachusetts.