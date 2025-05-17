'Fragile man': Netizens troll 78-year-old Trump for saying 35-year-old Taylor Swift 'no longer HOT'
Published: May 17, 2025, 04:37 IST
Story highlights
Trending | World | Entertainment | After US President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to say that the American Pop star Taylor Swift is no longer "HOT", internet has been engaged in discussion of possible reasons behind it.
After US President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to say that the American Pop star Taylor Swift is no longer "HOT", internet has been engaged in discussion of possible reasons behind it. While it's concerning why a 78-year-old wants to find a 35-year-old "hot", there are possible chances his post was a reaction against Swift's endorsement to Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.
"Taylor Swift criticized Trump once, years ago… and he’s been obsessed ever since. It’s not politics. It’s just a fragile man who can’t handle the world’s most famous woman not liking him," another wrote.
