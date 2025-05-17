'He knew exactly what that meant': Trump claims Comey called for his 'assassination' with '8647' message
Published: May 17, 2025, 02:48 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 02:48 IST
US President Donald Trump, reacting to the alleged assassination call by the former FBI chief James Comey, said the latter knew exactly what he was doing. Trump said even a child knows the meaning of "8647".
Trump's reaction on Fox News came after Comey deleted the post on the social media platform Instagram and said that it was not a call for assassination, but a political message.
Comey posted a picture on the social media platform Instagram in which a bunch of she shells were sued to make the number "8647".
Now, here comes the suspicious part. The number "86", as per the Merriam-Webster dictionary, can informally mean "to get rid of". And the number "47" refers to the 47th president of America - Donald Trump.
The post quickly gained momentum online with Trump allies accusing Comey of targeting Trump and calling out for his assassination.
The US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem took to the social media platform X and said on Friday (May 16), "Today, federal agents from @SecretService interviewed disgraced former FBI Director Comey regarding a social media post calling for the assassination of President Trump. I will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure the protection of @POTUS Trump. This is an ongoing investigation."