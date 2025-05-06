Doug Mills - a veteran photojournalist - has been awarded the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography for his striking images of the July 2024 shooting of President US Donald Trump. He is a senior photographer at The New York Times and is working with the organisation since 2002. He has a specialisation in the White House coverage. Throughout his career spanning four decades, he has majorly covered political moments.

Mills has previously won two Pulitzer Prizes for his investigative reporting on the Monica Lewinsky affair. He was honoured in 1993 for team coverage of the Clinton/Gore campaign.

Furthermore, the phototjournalist was honoured with the Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage by Visual Journalists in 2020 and 2023. The award was given to him by by the White House Correspondents' Association.

Others who received recognition

1. ProPublica got the award for its urgent reporting on pregnant women who lost their lives due to delayed care.

2. The Washington Post received an award for rapid, detailed coverage of the July 13 assassination attempt on then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

3. News agency Reuters got the award for an exposé on weak regulations that allow fentanyl to remain cheap and widely available in the US and globally.