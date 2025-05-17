Published: May 17, 2025, 15:57 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 15:57 IST

World: "Whoever had control of the 'AUTOPEN' is looking to be a bigger and bigger scandal by the moment," Trump wrote. "It is a major part of the real crime, THAT THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!" Trump said.

US President Donald Trump took to social media, calling the autopen part of a “real crime” linked to the 2020 presidential election. In an early morning rant, he claimed that the device, used to replicate signatures, was abused during Joe Biden’s time in office.

“Whoever had control of the ‘AUTOPEN’ is looking to be a bigger and bigger scandal by the moment,” Trump wrote. “It is a major part of the real crime, THAT THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!” Trump said.

Though Trump did not offer proof that the autopen was misused, he suggested that it may have been used without Biden’s knowledge and connected it to pardons allegedly granted to members of the Jan 6 committee.

An autopen is a mechanical device used to replicate a person’s signature, often employed by public figures who need to sign documents remotely or in large volumes. It has been around for decades and is not new to presidential administrations.

The machine holds a signature template and can sign multiple documents in a consistent and secure manner , essentially mimicking the actual pen strokes of the individual.

Yes, several presidents have used the autopen. One of the most notable instances was in 2011, when Barack Obama allowed an aide to use the autopen to extend the Patriot Act while he was abroad. It was the first time a president had publicly authorised a signature using the device.

Obama used it again in 2013 while on holiday in Hawaii to sign a bill aimed at avoiding a financial crisis.

According to a 2005 legal opinion issued by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel under President George W. Bush, a president may direct a subordinate to affix the President’s signature using an autopen. This opinion provides legal backing for the practice when authorised properly.

President Joe Biden has reportedly used the autopen in the past. However, Trump has not provided any evidence that Biden was unaware of its use, or that any documents, including pardons, were signed without his direction or approval.