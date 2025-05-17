Published: May 17, 2025, 14:22 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 14:22 IST

US President Donald Trump once used the "N-word", while discussing the India-Pakistan conflict , calling it a "very nasty word", during his interview with Fox News interviewer Bret Baier.

While discussing the conflict, Trump again tried to take the credit for mediating the conflict between India and Pakistan, which India has repeatedly denied, stressing that it was done bilaterally.

The US president described the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan with his odd choice of words, adding that it was getting deeper and more.

“They were angry, and the next phase was probably—did you see where it was getting? It was tit-for-tat. It was getting deeper and more, I mean, more missiles. Everyone was stronger, stronger, to a point where the next ones are going to be you know what: the n-word,” Trump said.

Trump continued, asking the interviewer, "You know what the n-word is, right?" To this, Baier replied, "Nuclear".

“Yeah,” Trump affirmed, as the two chuckled about it. “Thank you for the clarification,” Baier said.

“I figured you’d want to clean that up,” continued Trump, who has been accused by his niece, his nephew, and a producer on The Apprentice of using such kind of slur.

“No, it’s the n-word. It’s a very nasty word, right? In a lot of ways. The n-word used in a nuclear sense—that’s the worst thing that can happen,” he said.

Trump and his team have claimed credit for the ceasefire between the two nuclear nations. Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social announcing that India and Pakistan "have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire" and that "common sense and great intelligence" have prevailed.

Later, he also reacted to the ceasefire, saying, "It could have been a bad nuclear war."

"My administration helped India and Pakistan ceasefire. They were not going to stop. I want to thank both the leadership. It could have been a bad nuclear war. I also want to thank Rubio for this," Trump said.