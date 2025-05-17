Published: May 17, 2025, 11:14 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 11:14 IST

Story highlights India news: The woman, identified as Jyoti Malhotra, was arrested by the Hisar police and charged under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Show Full Article

A woman travel blogger from Hisar, Haryana, has been arrested for allegedly spying and sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives. This is the third such arrest from Haryana in just one week, shortly after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire.

The woman, identified as Jyoti Malhotra, was arrested by the Hisar police and charged under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following her confession, she was remanded to police custody for five days. The Economic Offences Wing is now handling the case.

Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar confirmed her arrest and said, “Officials are questioning her to gather more details.”

According to the FIR filed by sub-inspector Sanjay at the Hisar Civil Lines Police Station, Malhotra came into contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, a staff member at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, during a visit in 2023. Danish allegedly acted as her handler and introduced her to several Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs).

The FIR stated, “The woman revealed that she remained in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish and during her Pakistan visit in 2023, she met Ali Ehwan, who ensured my staying and travelling in Pakistan. Ehwan introduced her to Pakistani security and intelligence officials, where she also met with Shakir and Rana Shahbaz.”

Police reports say Malhotra travelled to Pakistan twice in 2023. After returning to India, she reportedly continued communicating with the operatives through encrypted platforms, including WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat.

“The blogger had saved Shakir’s name with ‘Jatt Randhawa’ so that no one could create doubt on her. After returning from Pakistan in 2023, she remained in touch with all the operatives on encrypted platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat,” the FIR added.

Malhotra, who ran a YouTube travel channel called Travel with Jo, is suspected of being part of a larger network that spread across Haryana and Punjab. Investigators believe she played a role in promoting a favourable image of Pakistan through her online platforms while passing sensitive information related to Indian locations.

She is also accused of developing an intimate relationship with a Pakistani operative and travelling with him to Bali, Indonesia.