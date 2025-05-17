Published: May 17, 2025, 09:52 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 09:52 IST

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been appointed to lead the all-party delegation overseas, this despite after not featuring in his own party's shortlist of people selected for the task.

On May 16, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju asked the Congress party leader Jairam Ramesh to suggest four names who will take part in the delegation, which will go to abroad to articulate India's position on terrorism originating from Pakistan.

On the same day, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, gave four names Anand Sharma, a former Cabinet Minister, Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, a Rajya Sabha MP, and Raja Brar, Lok Sabha MP.

Tharoor was not part of the list by Gandhi.

After this, the ruling BJP called Congress' list "questionable" and announced that Tharoor will lead the delegation.

"The Congress party's choices to represent India at diplomatic meetings are not just intriguing - they are deeply questionable," wrote BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya on X.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X Tharoor wrote "I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting."