Interesting facts about the Field Marshal rank

The insignia consists of crossed batons within a wreath, with the national emblem above. The rank has British military roots, which is similar to a five-star general in the UK or US. There have been no new appointments made since 1986. In a nation with over a million-strong armed forces, the Field Marshal's rank stands as a true tribute to leadership in the face of war. With only two such appointments in India's history, the role serves as a reminder of courage, vision and dedication to duty.