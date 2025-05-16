Published: May 16, 2025, 15:31 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
The highest possible rank in the Indian army is of a Field Marshal. This five-star general officer rank, is only awarded in exceptional wartime circumstances and carries honorary, hence it is a lifetime status.
What is a Field Marshal?
The highest possible rank in the Indian army is 'Field Marshal'. This five-star general officer rank is only awarded in exceptional wartime circumstances and carries honorary. Hence, it is a lifetime status. A Field Marshal, unlike other military ranks, continues to receive full pay and privileges and never retires. This ceremonial designation, is recognised for extraordinary leadership and service to the nation and has only been conferred twice since India’s independence.
Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw
Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, popularly hailed as Sam Bahadur, was the first Indian officer to be promoted to Field Marshal on 1 January 1973. Manekshaw was Chief of the Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, who led India to a decisive victory that resulted in the creation of an independent nation, today's Bangladesh. His leadership saw the surrender of over 93,000 Pakistani troops, which is one of the largest since World War II. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan (1968) and Padma Vibhushan (1972).
Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa
Kodandera Madappa Cariappa, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief post India's independence, was the second person to be conferred the title of Field Marshal on 15 January 1986, long after his retirement. He led Indian forces during the 1947–48 war with Pakistan. A staunch nationalist, Field Marshal Cariappa, introduced Indian customs into the Army. He was the one responsible for popularising 'Jai Hind' as a formal greeting. Born in 1899 in Karnataka, Field Marshal Cariappa remained active in veteran welfare till his passing in 1993.
General – The second highest rank
Below Field Marshal, is the General, the highest active-duty rank. It is a four-star rank, which is held by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). The duties of a General consists of overseeing the operational command, administration and strategic planning of the entire army. This role is given based on an officer's seniority, experience, and merit, with the term of 3 years or until the age of 62.
General Upendra Dwivedi – Current Chief of Army Staff
General Upendra Dwivedi serves as the 30th Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army.
He was commissioned into the Jammu & Kashmir Rifles in the year 1984. General Dwivedi, who took over as COAS on 30 June 2024, has held pivotal roles in the army including the Director General of Infantry and Northern Army Commander, with an extensive experience along the LoC and LAC.
Full rank structure of the Army
The Indian Army follows a hierarchical structure, which, in descending order, includes Field Marshal (Honorary), General (COAS), Lieutenant General, Major General, Brigadier, Colonel, Lieutenant Colonel, Major, Captain, Lieutenant. The Junior commissioned and Non-commissioned ranks includes the Subedar Major, Subedar, Naib Subedar, Havildar, Naik, Lance Naik, Sepoy.
Interesting facts about the Field Marshal rank
The insignia consists of crossed batons within a wreath, with the national emblem above. The rank has British military roots, which is similar to a five-star general in the UK or US. There have been no new appointments made since 1986.
In a nation with over a million-strong armed forces, the Field Marshal's rank stands as a true tribute to leadership in the face of war. With only two such appointments in India's history, the role serves as a reminder of courage, vision and dedication to duty.
