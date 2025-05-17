Operation Sindoor: Brahmos Turns Pakistan's Defences Into Dust

On the night Pakistan thought it would retaliate, India outplayed it. What began as a typical tit-for-tat posturing turned into a showcase of India’s strategic brilliance and technological supremacy. Operation Sindoor didn’t just answer Pakistan’s provocation, it rewrote the rulebook on modern warfare. Dummy aircraft, decoys, AI-powered weaponry, and precision-guided munitions created a deadly symphony that left Pakistan’s air defences blinded and broken.