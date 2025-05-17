Published: May 17, 2025, 09:20 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
India-France defence ties in 2025 are about much more than Rafale jets. From joint naval drills to space satellites and advanced tech sharing, this partnership is now a pillar of India’s security and self-reliance.
Rafale Jets
India-France defence ties in 2025 are about much more than Rafale jets. From joint naval drills to space satellites and advanced tech sharing, this partnership is now a pillar of India’s security and self-reliance.
Naval Power – Exercise Varuna 2025
The Varuna 2025 naval exercise saw Indian and French aircraft carriers, submarines, and fighter jets training together in the Arabian Sea. These drills boost combat readiness and maritime security against new threats.
Space
India and France signed a Defence Space Agreement to co-develop and launch military satellites. These satellites will protect both nations’ assets in space and improve battlefield awareness for land, sea and air operations.
Defence Tech Sharing & Joint Production
France and India are working together to develop jet and helicopter engines, missile systems, and advanced military platforms. This includes tech transfer and joint production to boost India’s self-reliance in defence.
Scorpene submarines
The partnership includes building Scorpene submarines in India with French help. New projects will add more submarines and advanced propulsion, making India’s navy stronger and more modern.
Cybersecurity
India and France are expanding cooperation in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. India is also pushing for more access to Rafale jet source codes, aiming for greater control over its defence systems.
Strategic Alliance
France has stood by India in tough times, even after Pokhran-II. Today, both nations share intelligence, support each other at the UN, and work together in the Indo-Pacific, making this one of India’s most trusted defence partnerships.
