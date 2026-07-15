/B-2 is now a hypersonic missile launcher! Here is what a Mach 5 weapon dropped from a stealth bomber actually changes

The B-2 is the primary platform for the ARRW because of the combination it offers that no other aircraft provides: global range, the ability to reach the weapon's launch point without being detected, and the payload capacity to carry large external weapons. A hypersonic missile launched from a detectable platform provides advance warning — the platform is seen, the launch is detected, and the target has whatever time the weapon's flight time allows to take defensive action. A hypersonic missile launched from a B-2 provides no warning: the platform is invisible, and the target's first indication that an attack is underway may be the weapon's arrival.