/China has spent 20 years building weapons specifically to kill B-2 bomber! Here is what they built and how well it works

VHF and UHF radar can detect stealth aircraft at some ranges, but with a critical limitation: the resolution of low-frequency radar is poor. A VHF system that detects a B-2 can tell you something is there — but it cannot tell you precisely where it is with the accuracy needed to target a weapon. The fire control radar that guides a surface-to-air missile to its target operates at high frequency for precision — the same frequencies that the B-2's stealth defeats. China's answer has been to develop networked systems where low-frequency radar cues high-frequency targeting radar over a narrow search sector — a layered approach that partially compensates for the resolution limitation.