/KC-135 tanker crews who make every B-2 bomber mission possible and who nobody ever writes about

Tanker crews who support B-2 operations must be qualified in the specific procedures and communications protocols that B-2 missions require. The B-2's classified communication systems and stealth management procedures affect how the aircraft communicates during refuelling — the tanker crew must understand what they will and will not hear from the receiver. They must understand the B-2's unusual handling characteristics to anticipate disconnects and respond correctly. They are briefed on classified aspects of the mission that their non-B-2-support colleagues are not read into. The tanker crews behind every B-2 mission carry a security clearance and a skill set that is rarely recognised outside the tight community that knows how these missions actually work.