/B-2 bomber flew over North Korea! Here is exactly what that message was, who it was for and whether Kim Jong-Un listened

The 2013 B-2 flight established a pattern that the US has used repeatedly since. B-2 and B-52 flights over the Korean Peninsula have become a standard tool in the US deterrence toolkit for the region — deployed in response to North Korean provocations, nuclear tests, and missile launches. Each flight is calibrated: the aircraft type chosen, the route flown, and the degree of public disclosure are all deliberate decisions. The B-2, when it flies, sends the strongest available message. It is the instrument of last resort in the deterrence signal hierarchy — pulled out when the situation requires the clearest possible statement about US capability and will.