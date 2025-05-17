Published: May 17, 2025, 01:57 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 01:57 IST

Story highlights India news | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif confirms India's Operation Sindoor struck Nur Khan Airbase, breaking usual denial of military actions. His admission is trending on social media.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday (May 16) confirmed that India's precision strike under Operation Sindoor struck his nation's Nur Khan airbase. His admittance is going viral on social media platforms, including X, and is a rare contradiction to Pakistan's usual stance of denying India's military action.

In a video that is being widely shared on social media, Shebaz Sharif admits that he was woken by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir around 2:30 am (local time) with news of the strike.

Addressing a special 'Youm-e-Tashakur' event at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad, Sharif, as per Geo News, said: "At around 2:30 am on May 10, General Syed Asim Munir called me on a secure line and informed me that India's ballistic missiles have hit Nur Khan Airbase and other areas. I can tell you that by swearing on the God that there was confidence, self-confidence, and patriotism in the general's voice."

He then mentions Pakistan's use of Chinese jets and local technology to repel the attack: "Our Air Force used homegrown technology to save our country, and they even used modern gadgets and technology on Chinese jets."

Sharing the video, Bharatiya Janata Party IT head Amit Malviya posted on X that "Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif himself admits that General Asim Munir called him at 2:30am to inform him that India had bombed Nur Khan Air Base and several other locations. Let that sink in — the prime minister was woken up in the middle of the night with news of strikes deep inside Pakistan."

"This speaks volumes about the scale, precision, and boldness of Operation Sindoor," he added.