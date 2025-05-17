Published: May 17, 2025, 06:29 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 06:29 IST

Members of Parliament | India News

The government of India in a bid to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on the global stage has set up seven all-party delegations that will visit key partner countries later this month.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in a press release on Saturday said, "In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council."

The Members of Parliament chosen to lead the seven delegations are Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Ravi Shankar Prasad of BJP, Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU), Baijayant Panda (BJP) Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK) Supriya Sule of NCP and Shrikant Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena.

Soon after the announcement was made Congress leader thanked the government for entrusting him with the responsibility.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X Tharoor wrote "I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting."





Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also expressed her gratitude and wrote, "I am honoured to join the all-party delegation representing India on the global stage. I humbly accept this responsibility and thank Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) ji, Minister Kiren Rijiju ji (@KirenRijiju), and the Ministry of External Affairs (@MEAIndia)."



"I am deeply grateful to the people of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency for your continued support. Our mission is to convey India’s united and unwavering message of zero tolerance against terrorism. we stand as one nation—proud, strong, and unwavering.

Jai Hind!," she further wrote.

The government on Friday had spoken to the Congress President and asked them to submit names of four MPs for the delegations, according to party leader Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress recommendation list however, did not have Shashi Tharoors name.

While the exact number of delegations is yet to be confirmed by the government, the number is likely to be over 30 MPs.