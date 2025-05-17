(Photograph: )

Akashteer and S-400 form the first line of defence

India’s indigenous air defence system, Akashteer, operated alongside the Russian-origin S-400 missile system to intercept the airborne attacks from the Pakistan. Together, these two created what ISRO described as an “invisible shield” over Indian skies. These systems relied majorly on real-time satellite input to monitor and respond to threats within just seconds before they could cause any harm.