Published: May 17, 2025, 10:08 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Satellite precision in combat
Indian satellites played a crucial role in assisting the armed forces to intercept and neutralise incoming drones and missiles launched from across the border during the Operation Sindoor and heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan. These threats were directed at both civilian and military targets in India. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the satellite data provided a precise trajectory tracking to enable targeted defence responses.
Akashteer and S-400 form the first line of defence
India’s indigenous air defence system, Akashteer, operated alongside the Russian-origin S-400 missile system to intercept the airborne attacks from the Pakistan. Together, these two created what ISRO described as an “invisible shield” over Indian skies. These systems relied majorly on real-time satellite input to monitor and respond to threats within just seconds before they could cause any harm.
Eyes in the sky
ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan emphasised on the contribution of Indian satellites during the crisis, stating, “All the satellites worked perfectly with perfect accuracy”, while talking to media in Chennai, according to India Today. Satellite-based surveillance allowed air defence team to act swiftly by offering accurate intelligence, including trajectory and movement of drones and missiles.
High-resolution imaging capabilities
Narayanan elaborated further on the improvements in India’s satellite imaging technology. India’s satellites initially had camera resolutions between 36 and 72 cm. Today, India operates a 26 cm resolution satellite and also possesses the On-Orbiter High Resolution Camera on the Moon, which is believed to be the highest-resolution device of its kind.
Ten satellites dedicated to national security
During his address at the 5th Convocation of the Central Agricultural University in Imphal, Narayanan had revealed that at least ten satellites are consistently operational for strategic and security purposes. These satellites function 24/7 to monitor and protect the nation's airspace and the territory.
A broader network serving the nation
Beyond the strategic ones, ISRO currently operates approximately 50 satellites supporting sectors such as television broadcasting, telecommunications, public safety, and national security. Narayanan reiterated ISRO’s approach: “Whatever satellites we send are always connected to the benefit of our people, which also includes safety and security.”
Growing capabilities
Amid these operations, preparations are underway for the PSLV C-61 launch, ISRO’s 101st mission, from Chennai. Narayanan also confirmed that following the Mangalyan mission also known as 'Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM)', ISRO is now working on a landing mission, expected to materialise in about 30 months.
