India Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday (May 17) drew similarities between India's Operation Sindoor and the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden by US forces in Pakistan.

While speaking at an event, Dhankhar referred to the US raid that happened on May 2, 2011, in Pakistan to kill the mastermind of the September 11 attacks.

However, the vice president did not name Bin Laden directly, but made a sharp comparison, saying, "A global terrorist who planned, supervised, and executed September 11 attacks inside the US was 'dealt with' by the US forces 'similarly'.”

He further said that the "Operation Sindoor" has marked a "new global benchmark" in the fight against terrorism.

"While maintaining the spirit of peace, the objective has been to strike at terrorism,” he added.

The vice president described India's attacks on nine terror infrastructure sites as the "deepest-ever cross-border strike" against terrorism.

For the first time, precise strikes were carried out deep across the International Border on the strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

He said that the strikes were executed with such precision that only terrorists were harmed.

He also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message after the Pahalgam terror attack, that claimed the lives of 26 people. "Those were not empty words. The world has now realised," he said.

He also said that the Pahalgam terror attack, which left at least 26 people dead, was the deadliest attack on civilians since the Mumbai terror attack.

The vice president further warned against supporting countries that are against India’s interests.

“Can we afford to empower countries that are inimical to our interests? Time has come when each one of us must deeply think about economic nationalism,” Dhankhar said.