Operation Sindoor and Osama Bin Laden's killing SIMILAR? Indian VP hails 'deepest-ever cross-border strike' on Pak terror sites
Published: May 17, 2025, 11:48 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 11:48 IST
Story highlights
Vice President Dhankhar referred to the US raid that happened on May 2, 2011, in Pakistan to kill the mastermind of the September 11 attacks. India news pakistan
India Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday (May 17) drew similarities between India's Operation Sindoor and the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden by US forces in Pakistan.
While speaking at an event, Dhankhar referred to the US raid that happened on May 2, 2011, in Pakistan to kill the mastermind of the September 11 attacks.
However, the vice president did not name Bin Laden directly, but made a sharp comparison, saying, "A global terrorist who planned, supervised, and executed September 11 attacks inside the US was 'dealt with' by the US forces 'similarly'.”