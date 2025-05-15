Published: May 15, 2025, 09:00 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 09:00 IST

Operation Sindoor and India's drone capabilities: Operation Sindoor, India's military mission targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and deep inside Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, brought sharp focus on the country's drone capabilities. Shining in surveillance, offensive and defensive roles, India's drone capabilities prove that in the next few years, with a focus on 'Make in India', India will emerge as a hub for these unmanned aerial vehicles or UAVs.

India has clear ambitions of becoming a drone manufacturing centre by 2030, with the twin aims of not only reducing imports but also being able to export military drones.

India's drone capacity building accelerated in recent years, particularly with a focus on China, in the context of recent border standoffs along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Local development through projects like Ghatak seek to counter China's growth in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) tech.

During Operation Sindoor, it became evident that Pakistan has been amassing drones over these years, which it used unsuccessfully in swarm operations after India's May 7 offensive. India thwarted Pakistan’s Turkish and Chinese drones, which it had been using for years for infiltration, surveillance and strikes against India.

For drone development and manufacturing, the focus is on Make in India. indigenous efforts are led by Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited or HAL, and private players.

DRDO and HAL have entered into public-privatership programmes with companies like EEL, IdeaForge, and Adani Defence.

Indian military uses drones for surveillance and reconnaissance, precision strikes, swarm operations and providing logistics. Drones like Heron, Drishti 10, and Tapas do surveillance and reconnaissance in border areas. Nagastra-1 and Harop drones can carry out targeted strikes, as proven in Operation Sindoor. Swarm drones can overwhelm the enemy defences and hit its critical infrastructure. Some drones support cargo delivery to high-altitude areas.

India has also developed effective counter-drone operations. During Operation Sindoor, the counter-drone system 'Bhargavastra' and DRDO’s anti-drone technology were used to defend Indian airspace from Pakistani drones.

While estimates vary, India is thought to possess up to 2,500 drones according to reports. India's imported drones are mainly from Israel and the US. Israeli and US drones have been imported by India over the years, particularly since 1999 Kargil War.

The Heron Series - Heron I and Heron Mk II - are medium-altitude long-endurance or MALE drones, which Inda uses for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance or ISR. Heron drones are at work along border with China. Searcher Mk II is used for surveillance and reconnaissance by the Indian forces. Harop drones are "kamikaze" or suicide drones that can conduct precision strikes, and were reportedly used during Operation Sindoor.

Hermes 900 and 450 drones, made in India in a joint venture with Israel, are another MALE drone. A varient of Hermes 900, Drishti 10 Starliner, has 70 per cent indigenous components.

In terms of total value, the US is India's largest source of military drones, with a deal for $3.5 billion signed in October 2024 for 31 MQ-9B Sea and Sky Guardian high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) armed drones.

India seeks to achieve self-reliance by making everything from tactical mini-drones to advanced MALE and UCAVs. The DRDO, private industry, and startups are leading India's domestic drone manufacturing.

DRDO-led drones include the Rustom series. Rustom-1 is a short-range remotely piloted aircraft system that has automatic takeoff and landing capability using India’s GAGAN SBAS. Archer-NG, being developed at the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), can carry anti-airfield weapons. Ghatak UCAV, developed by ADE has a weapons bay for missiles and precision-guided munitions.

DRDO, in partnership with private firms like Kadet Defence Systems, has developed India’s loitering aerial munitions (LAM) or "kamikaze" drones, which enhance its strike capabilities.

Nagastra-1, developed by Economic Explosives Limited (EEL), is a loitering munition that can conduct GPS-enabled precision strikes. Drishti 10 Starliner and Netra quadcopter are among drones developed in public-private partnerships.

NewSpace Research & Technologies delivered India’s first heterogeneous swarm drone system to the Indian Army in February 2023, capable of offensive and defensive operations that can overwhelm the enemy.

HAL CATS Warrior, developed jointly by HAL and NewSpace R&D, is a Combat Air Teaming System that can integrate fighter jets with swarming drones for deep strikes and surveillance.

Kadet Defence Systems is another firm that develops military drones.

Bhargavastra, a counter-drone system, can detect drones at over 6 km and neutralise them with 64 micro-missiles. During the Operation Sindoor, Bhargavastra system, developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) and Economic Explosives Ltd, neutralised more than 50 Pakistani drone attacks.

DRDO has developed an Anti-Drone System that can jam enemy drones. It also has laser-based hard-kill capabilities.

Indian government has introduced several policy incentives for developing military drones. These include grants as well as open challenges to startups for building military drones.

Key among them are the Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured (IDDM) pathway, iDEX and Technology Development Fund. In 2021, India simplified drone regulations to encourage domestic manufacturing and innovation. The 2022 drone import ban pushed private firms to develop drones locally.