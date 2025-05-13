Published: May 13, 2025, 15:14 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 15:14 IST

On May 8, a Pakistani drone was intercepted by the Indian air defence system, and fell down on Kaur's house, while she was sitting in the open lobby.

A 50-year-old woman, based in Punjab's Ferozepur, succumbed to burn injuries in a Pakistan i drone attack as the tensions between the two nations escalated. It was the first such recorded civil casualty outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Sukhwinder Kaur, a 50-year-old, got hit by a drone attack by Pakistan on India's border regions at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana, PTI reported.

On May 8, at around 9:30 pm, a Pakistani drone was intercepted by the Indian air defence system, and fell down on her house in the Khai Pheme Ke village, while she was sitting in the open lobby.

The drone debris fell on their car, which was parked in the lobby, and then caught fire and caused severe burn injuries to Kaur, her husband Lakhwinder Singh and her son Jaswant Singh.

Kaur died, while her husband and son were still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the family of Sukhwinder Kaur, and expressed grief over Kaur’s death.

“Our government stands firmly with her family during this time of immense pain, and we are committed to providing all possible support to help them cope with this devastating loss,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Saba MP Sanjeev Arora also extended financial assistance to the family of Kaur, announcing Rs 2 lakh for her family.

On May 9, it was reported that the family in Ferozepur was injured in a Pakistani drone attack. "We received information about 3 people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army," Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, SSP said.

After a week of fighting, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, however, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that India has paused the attacks and it will depend on Pakistan's behaviour.