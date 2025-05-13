First civilian casualty outside J&K: Punjab woman dies after Pakistani drone attack
Published: May 13, 2025, 15:14 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 15:14 IST
On May 8, a Pakistani drone was intercepted by the Indian air defence system, and fell down on Kaur's house, while she was sitting in the open lobby. India news pakistan
A 50-year-old woman, based in Punjab's Ferozepur, succumbed to burn injuries in a Pakistani drone attack as the tensions between the two nations escalated. It was the first such recorded civil casualty outside Jammu and Kashmir.
Sukhwinder Kaur, a 50-year-old, got hit by a drone attack by Pakistan on India's border regions at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana, PTI reported.
On May 8, at around 9:30 pm, a Pakistani drone was intercepted by the Indian air defence system, and fell down on her house in the Khai Pheme Ke village, while she was sitting in the open lobby.
Meanwhile, Rajya Saba MP Sanjeev Arora also extended financial assistance to the family of Kaur, announcing Rs 2 lakh for her family.
On May 9, it was reported that the family in Ferozepur was injured in a Pakistani drone attack. "We received information about 3 people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army," Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, SSP said.
After a week of fighting, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, however, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that India has paused the attacks and it will depend on Pakistan's behaviour.